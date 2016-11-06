Roach: Pacquiao vs. Golovkin possible at 154

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Manny Pacquiao's trainer, Freddie Roach told Dontae's Boxing Nation about the potential fight between Pacman and undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Asked if he would take the fight with Golovkin at 154, Roach said: "Pacquiao and Golovkin? That's OK. No problem, I'll take that fight.... Just need to make sure he [Pacquiao] can get into 154."



Earlier Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez said that the fight at 154 between the Kazakhstani and Pacquiao is possible.



It is worth noting that the 37-year-old Pacquiao won a twelve round unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas and the WBO welterweight championship in Las Vegas a couple of hours ago.



