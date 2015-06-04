Roach says Cotto may face Golovkin next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freddie Roach says after the upcoming showdown with Aussie Daniel Geale, Puerto Rican boxer Miguel Cotto is likely to fight Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, and then Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin.

In an interview with Boxingscene.com web portal, Roach talked about Cotto's next opponents. "They [Canelo and Golovkin] both just had fights. After this we'll talk to both camps and see what the best offer is. Canelo is the likely next. He does more pay-per-view. It's Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, it's a bigger fight right now. Golovkin is making noise. He's coming around, he's a good puncher. I think the winner of Canelo-Cotto would have to fight him for sure," he said. Asked about the date of the possible Cotto-Golovkin fight, Roach said, ‘I would love that fight next year'.