PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 16-year-old guy was killed in a road traffic accident in Pavlodar on October 8.

According to local police, a VAZ-2112 car crashed into a GAZ-53 vehicle parked near a residential complex in Kutuzov Street.



As a result of the collision, the young passenger of the VAZ car died right away. The driver sustained various injuries and was rushed to a hospital.



A criminal investigation was launched.