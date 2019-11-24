  • kz
    Road accident claims lives of 3 in Nur-Sultan

    16:30, 24 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A fatal road accident claimed lives of three people in Nur-Sultan earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the local police.

    According to the reports, the car crash happened on Kabanbay Batyr Avenue at 6:45 am.

    The police claim the VAZ car driver crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a Toyota Camry car. The VAZ driver and two passengers died at the scene. One more VAZ passenger and the Toyota Camry driver were rushed to the nearest hospital.

