  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Road accident claims lives of 5 in Karaganda region

    13:25, 28 March 2017
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A road accident in Karaganda region claimed lives of five people on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The car crash occurred on the Karaganda-Balkhash highway, 50 kilometers away from Aksu-Ayuly village.

    "According to reports, a driver of the Audi-80 vehicle lost control of the car, it veered off, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a Mercedes van," Bakytzhan Kudiyarov, spokesperson of the Karaganda internal affairs department, said.

    Three Audi passengers died right away. The driver and one more passenger died upon arriving to a hospital.

    The Mercedes van driver escaped unharmed.

    The local police are investigating.

     

     

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!