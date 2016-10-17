Road accident in Almaty sends 3 cars into ditch

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Three vehicles ended up in a road ditch in Almaty city as a result of a road accident on Monday.

According to the Almaty police, the accident occurred in Baitursynov Street when a man tried to cross the street in the wrong place. A BMW driver noticed the jaywalker and veered the car off in order to avoid the collision.



The BMW rammed into two cars - Toyota Camry and Subaru - parked on the other side of the road. All three vehicles ended up in the road ditch.



No casualties or injuries were reported.



