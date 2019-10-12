Road accident involving KAMAZ killed man

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A passenger car has collided with KAMAZ truck on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway, Kazinform reported with the reference to pavlodarnews.kz.

According to the press service of the Pavlodar region’s police department, the accident occurred the day before at 3 a.m. on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway near Dostyk village.

Opel Vectra car collided with KAMAZ truck. As a result a 38-year-old driver of Opel died on the spot.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched.