    Road accidents kills 3, severely injures 2 in S Kazakhstan

    16:24, 11 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed and two more have been injured in a road accident in South Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from the local police.

    According to reports, the tragedy happened in Badam village early Friday morning. A Hovo truck veered off the road, crossed into oncoming lane and rammed into a VAZ-21070 vehicle. The VAZ driver and two passengers died right away. Two more passengers aged 30 and 25 sustained various injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Presently, they are in intensive care unit.

    The police confirmed that the Hovo truck driver had been detained. An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Turkestan region Incidents
