Road to podium is long and challenging, so my true success is still ahead - E. Tursynbayeva

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The talks about Elizabeth Tursynbayeva first began circulating back in 2011 when 11-year-old figure skater won the bronze medal of the NRW Trophy-2011 international figure skating tournament in Germany. She was the only representative of Kazakhstan at that tournament.

15-year-old E. Tursynbayeva is a champion of Kazakhstan and a winner of multiple international tournaments and a prize winner of many stages of the Junior Grand Prix. Recently, she had a good result at the Skate America tournament where she took the fourth place and even showed a better result than Olympic champion Yuliya Lipnitskaya in the free program.

Presently, Elizabeth Tursynbayeva trains in Toronto. Her trainer is Brian Orser, who helped Kim Yuna from South Korea to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2010. Yuzuru Hanyu became the Olympic champion in 2014 with the help of Brian Orser as well. Despite her busy schedule Elizabeth gave an interview to a Kazinform correspondent and told about her plans for the future.

- It's a rather traditional question. How did it all start? What was your road to these achievements like?

- My mom wanted me and my brother Timur to be healthy, so she took us to the figure skating classes. Thus, it all started as a healthy lifestyle, but with the course of the years I realized it was more than a lifestyle, I began to learn new elements. Obviously, I was doing better and better every year, my techniques were improving.

As of today, I did win multiple international tournaments, but I cannot say that I've had my true success yet.

- What are your professional plans for the future? Do they include participation in the Winter Olympic Games 2018?

- First of all, I plan to successfully participate in all the scheduled tournaments. I also plan to participate in the Winter Youth Olympic Games this season. The Games will be held in Norway in 2016. Obviously, my plans include participation in the Winter Olympic Games 2018.

- This summer, you competed with adults for the first time. What are your thoughts and feelings about this transition?

- Competing with adults is an absolutely another level of competition that gives different feelings. Everything is serious here.

- What do you think we need to make figure skating develop in Kazakhstan?

- In order to develop figure skating in Kazakhstan, parents have to cultivate love of this sport since early years of their children. And children need to love what they do and want to develop, there is no other way, I think.

- Is there any financing coming from Kazakhstani companies or funds? Do they support you?

- Yes, there is. I would also like to use this opportunity and thank Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev and my sponsor JV KazGerMunai LLP. My victories I dedicated to my home country - Kazakhstan. I also thank my parents, because if they tried to save money on me, I wouldn't be able to reach this level. It is a very expensive sport.

- You took the fourth place at the Skate America tournament that ended on October 25. What are your impressions of that tournament ?

- All the experience I had there is positive. It was a successful tournament for me. I will try to improve by the beginning of the next tournament. Now I will continue to prepare for the Winter Youth Olympic Games here in Canada with the help of Brian Orser.

- Thank you for the interview and good luck to you at future tournaments!