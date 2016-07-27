  • kz
    Road tragedy killed six people in Pavlodar region

    12:55, 27 July 2016
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Six people including two infants died as two Audi cars collided with each other on the Leninsky-Irtyshk highway in Pavlodar region, regional police office says.

    Two passengers of the first car – a woman born 1981 and a boy born 2015, as well as a driver of the second car and his three passengers – women born 1971 and 1989 and a boy born 2015 - died at the scene of the tragedy.

    A driver of the first car and his three passenger (a woman  and a man  both born 1976 and a boy  born 2000) as well as passengers of the second car (a woman born 1993 and a boy born 1999) were hospitalized with various injuries.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched as per Article 345, Paragraph 4 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan. 

    Tags:
    Road accidents Accidents News Top Story Pavlodar region
