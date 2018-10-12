Roadmap for sustainable development at UNESCO-designated sites discussed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At the close of September, the UNESCO Almaty Office organized a meeting in Almaty, to discuss the new pilot project "Promoting sustainable development in Kazakhstan through UNESCO-designated sites".

The event brought together representatives of local administration of Almaty city and five pilot regions of the project - Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions, directors of biosphere reserves and representatives of World Heritage Sites, tourism-related organizations in Kazakhstan, international organizations and other potential partners of the project, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

During the meeting, the participants discussed current situation in the field of preservation and management of the UNESCO-designated sites, tourism development and further action plan and cooperation within the project. UNESCO specialists made presentations to the participants about UNESCO-designated sites and programmes, explaining obligations and opportunities associated with the status of the World Heritage Site, UNESCO biosphere reserve and global geopark.

The project will start working on some of the above-mentioned areas, while to achieve results in all the above areas a significant long-term support from the government, local administration, private sector and other interested partners is required. The project is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

UNESCO-designated sites (World Heritage Sites, biosphere reserves and geoparks) promote the holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development.