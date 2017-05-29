Roadmap to remove barriers in EAEU to be ready before August meeting of prime ministers in Astana

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A roadmap for 2017-2018 to remove barriers in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be ready before an August meeting of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Five, which is due in Astana on 14 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) following the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kazan on 26 May.

The implementation of the roadmap will boost entrepreneurship and secure a principle of four freedoms - the free movement of goods, services, capital and workforce. According to the press service, special attention will focused on non-discrimination in the access to state procurement and the fight against discriminatory forms of taxation in the EAEU countries.



Member of the Board (Minister) on Domestic Markets, IT and ICT of the Eurasian Economic Commission Karine Minasyan noted that it is necessary to move away from the practice when local companies are exempted from some taxes at a time when entrepreneurs from other member states have to pay duties in the import of food products or industrial goods, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .