  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Roads across Kazakhstan closed due to severe weather

    07:25, 12 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions and those from and to Astana city remain closed due to severe weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    Poor visibility and blizzard caused road closings in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Sections of Astana-border of Pavlodar region, Astana-Korgalzhyn village, Astana-Nura village, Astana-border of Karaganda regions are still closed for the same reason.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!