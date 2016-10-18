Roads closed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather shut down sections of roads in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez were closed due to blizzard and poor visibility in Zhambyl region at 6:25 p.m. local time.



Another section of the same highway crossing the territory of South Kazakhstan region - from the border of Zhambyl region to Akbiik village - was shut down as well die to bad weather conditions.