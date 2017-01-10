Roads closed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan due to blizzard

ASTANA. KAZINFOROM - Roads have been shut down in two regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

The Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhova-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka highway was closed for all types of transport at 5:00 p.m. in East Kazakhstan region.



Worsening weather conditions (drifting snow and poor visibility) forced authorities to shut down the Charsk-Bakyrchik motorway for all types of transport at 8:00 p.m.



A section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway was closed for all types of transport at 6:30 p.m. in Almaty region for the same reason.



Traffic restrictions were imposed on the Saryozek-Koktal highway at 8:30 p.m. as well.