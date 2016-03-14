  • kz
    Roads closed in Akmola and Aktobe regions due to weather conditions

    09:15, 14 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The roads are closed in Akmola and Aktobe regions due to weather conditions, the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    The Yekaterinburg-Almaty road is closed for all types of vehicles due to bad weather conditions (blizzard and low visibility) in Akmola region.

    Besides, the Khromtau-Nikeltau-Badamsha, Aktobe-Bolgarka-Shubarkudyk, Petropavlovsk-Khazretovka and the Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Khazretovka roads are closed for all types of vehicles due to rain and black ice in Aktobe region.

