  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Roads closed in Aktobe and Karaganda regions

    07:45, 04 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Aktobe and Karaganda regions have shut down some highways for bad weather, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    A section of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway was closed in Aktobe region for all types of transport due to snow water.

    Flooding forced Karaganda region authorities to shut down a section of the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway for all types of transport.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Aktobe region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!