Roads closed in Aktobe and Kostanay regions for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Aktobe and Kostanay regions were forced to close roads due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sections of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz, Donskoye-Badamsha, Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk, Kargala-Kherson, Martuk-Kyzylzhar, Khromtau-Tassay, Martuk-Karatausay and Martuk-Voznessenovka highways were shut down due to blizzard and poor visibility.

Blowing snow and poor visibility blocked a section of the Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubravy motorway in Kostanay region.