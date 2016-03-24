  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Roads closed in Aktobe and Kostanay regions for bad weather

    07:59, 24 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Aktobe and Kostanay regions were forced to close roads due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Sections of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz, Donskoye-Badamsha, Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk, Kargala-Kherson, Martuk-Kyzylzhar, Khromtau-Tassay, Martuk-Karatausay and Martuk-Voznessenovka highways were shut down due to blizzard and poor visibility.
    Blowing snow and poor visibility blocked a section of the Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubravy motorway in Kostanay region.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!