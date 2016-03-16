Roads closed in Aktobe region for bad weather (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather conditions have shut down a number of roads in Aktobe region, said Ruslan Imankulov - spokesman of the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

According to his words, rescue works are underway in Chromtausky, Martuksky, Algasky, Hobdinsky, Aitekebisky districts of the region.

112 people and 39 vehicles have been evacuated from snow captivity during the day.

According to RSE "Kazhydromet", March 16 rain, snow, ice slick and strong wind of 15-20 mps are expected. Daytime temperature will reach -5.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions (blowing snow, zero visibility) have closed the following roads: "Aktobe-Orsk" (39-135 km), "Samara-Shymkent" (703-526 km), "Karabutak-Komsomol" (0-231 km), "Orenburg-Aktobe" (24-99 km), "Samara-Shymkent" (773-965 km), "Donskoye - Badamsha" (17-76 km), "Aktobe - Rodnikovka - Martuk" (10-74 km), "Peteropavlovka- Hazretovka" (0-36 km).

