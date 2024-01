ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Highways have been shut down in East Kazakhstan region due to biting frost, Kazinform reports.

Local authorities closed sections of Gerasimovka-Semey motorway, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey, Ushanovskoye village-Zyryanovsk, Ushanovskoye village-Altay and many other roads as temperature dipped as low as -40°C across the region at night.