    Roads closed in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions

    10:22, 06 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads have been closed in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions due to poor weather conditions tonight.

    Sections of the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey-Novoaltaisk, Semey-Kainar, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey, Omsk-Maikapchagai and Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk were closed for all types of transport. Pavlodar authorities were forced to shut down a section of the Omsk-Maikapchagai highway due to poor visibility and black ice.

