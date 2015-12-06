Roads closed in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads have been closed in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions due to poor weather conditions tonight.

Sections of the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey-Novoaltaisk, Semey-Kainar, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey, Omsk-Maikapchagai and Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk were closed for all types of transport. Pavlodar authorities were forced to shut down a section of the Omsk-Maikapchagai highway due to poor visibility and black ice.