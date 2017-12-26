Roads closed in five regions due to weather deterioration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads are closed for traffic in five regions of the country due to weather worsening, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Interior's Emergency Situations Committee.

In particular, in Karaganda region, roads in all directions are closed for traffic for all types of vehicles.

In Pavlodar region, the 0-112 km section of the Pavlodar-Sherbakty motorway (from the city of Pavlodar to the Russian border), as well as Pavlodar-Karaganda and Pavlodar-border of East Kazakhstan region motorways are closed for traffic for all types of vehicles.

In East Kazakhstan region, the 585-733 km section of the Omsk-Maykapchagai motorway (from the border of Pavlodar region to Semey), as well as the Semey-Kurchatov road (4-130 km), are closed for all types of vehicles.

In Akmola region, the 1330-1353 km section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway (from the village of Arshaly to the border of Karaganda region) is closed for all types of vehicles.

The 558- 615 km section of the Almaty-Oskemen motorway is closed for all types of vehicles in Almaty region.