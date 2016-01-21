Roads closed in four regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - January 21 roads in four regions of Kazakhstan were closed due to worsening weather conditions, according the press service of RSE "Kazakhavtodor."

In Aktobe region due to worsening weather conditions (snow, blowing snow, lack of visibility, ice slick) the section of the highway "Northern Bypass" (0-39 km) was closed. "Aktobe-Orsk" (16-135) road section was also shut down due to bad weather.

Snowstorm has restricted vehicular traffic in Almaty region. Thus, the road "Usharal-Dostyk" (83-184 km) was closed.

"Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (686-729 km) road section was closed for all kinds of vehicles in Kostanay region.

North Kazakhstan region has restricted traffic on the following roads:

1. "Kokshetau-Ruzaevka" (102-192 km);

2. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (729-856 km).