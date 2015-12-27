Roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two regions closed roads today, Dec 27, for bad weather.

In Karaganda region:

Black ice led to closure of a road section from Temirtau town to the border of Akmola region (1,051-1,142 km, Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway) for trucks and public transport.

Besides, a road section from Karaganda city to the border of Pavlodar region has been also closed for blizzard and black ice (970-1,135 km, Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway) for all types of vehicles.

In Pavlodar region:

Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway was closed on the section from Shiderty village to the border of Karaganda region for all types of vehicles.