  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions

    12:58, 27 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two regions closed roads today, Dec 27, for bad weather.

    In Karaganda region:

    Black ice led to closure of a road section from Temirtau town to the border of Akmola region (1,051-1,142 km, Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway) for trucks and public transport.

    Besides, a road section from Karaganda city to the border of Pavlodar region has been also closed for blizzard and black ice (970-1,135 km, Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway) for all types of vehicles.

    In Pavlodar region:

    Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway was closed on the section from Shiderty village to the border of Karaganda region for all types of vehicles.

    Tags:
    Transport Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!