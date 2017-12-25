  • kz
    Roads closed in three regions due to ice

    08:14, 25 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, several roads have been closed in three regions due to ice.

    Thus, starting 9.30 pm on December 24, roads in Karaganda region have been closed for all types of vehicles in all directions.

    Roads in Pavlodar region were closed to traffic for all types of vehicles in all directions, starting 11.55 pm on December 24.

    Traffic on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Akmola region (from the village of Arshaly to the border of Karaganda region) was closed for all types of vehicles starting 11.00 pm, December 24.

     

