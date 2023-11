Roads closed in two regions due to meltwater overflow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - North-Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have shut down roads due to meltwater overflow, according to the website of the Emergency Department under the Interior Ministry.

17 April North-Kazakhstan region's authorities have closed "Chelyabinsk-Novosibirsk" (525-530 km), "Roshinsky-Korneevka-Voloshinka" (0-48 km), "Saumalkol-Novoishimsky-Chervonnoe" (40-45 km), "Pokrovka-Korneevka" roads for all types of vehicles due to meltwater overflow.

Kostanay region has restricted vehicular traffic on "Kostanay-Vvedenka" (69-97 km) highway for the same reason.