Roads closed in two regions
17:08, 31 January 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in two regions of the country were closed due to snowstorm and low visibility, Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs website reads.
Starting 11:30 am January 30 section of the road of regional significance "B.Momyshuly-Koshkarata" (10-65 km) in Zhambyl region closed for all types of vehicles due to deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, low visibility).
Starting 12:00 pm January 1 section of the road of regional significance "Taldykorgan-Kapal" (0-76 km) in Almaty region closed for all types of vehicles due to deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, low visibility).