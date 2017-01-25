Roads in all directions are closed in North-Kazakhstan region
08:37, 25 January 2017
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Regional roads in all directions are closed in North-Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Residents have been informed about the roads closure due to snow storm and 25 m/s wind through text messages.
Department of Emergency Situations has issued a storm warning for the region.
"According to the Kazhydromet branch, southeast to northwest wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s is expected in the region on January 25. Snow storm in places" the statement reads.
Rescuers recommend citizens to limit their time outside.