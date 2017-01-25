  • kz
    Roads in all directions are closed in North-Kazakhstan region

    08:37, 25 January 2017
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Regional roads in all directions are closed in North-Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Residents have been informed about the roads closure due to snow storm and 25 m/s wind through text messages.

    Department of Emergency Situations has issued a storm warning for the region.

    "According to the Kazhydromet branch, southeast to northwest wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s is expected in the region on January 25. Snow storm in places" the statement reads.

    Rescuers recommend citizens to limit their time outside.

     

    North Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
