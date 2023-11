ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions have been opened, Kazakhavtodor says.

Some sections in East Kazakhstan region, however, remain closed, such as Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-Russian Federation border (105 th-123 rd km from Shemonaikha town to Russian border). Movement restriction for all types of vehicles was imposed December 8 at 17:15.