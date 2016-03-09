  • kz
    Roads in three regions remain closed

    17:58, 09 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions keep roads closed for bad weather conditions, Kazinform learnt from the website of the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    Aktobe region:

    Heavy snowfall, poor visibility led to closure of Aktobe-Russian border road section on the Aktobe-Orsk highway (16-135 km) and Khromtau-Badamsha road on the Khromtau-Nikeltau highway (19-48 km) for all types of vehicles.
    Kostanay region:

    Blizzards and poor visibility became a reason for closing movement on Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubrovy (0-56 km) and Uzunkol-Sarykol (0-79 km) roads for all types of vehicles.
    North Kazakhstan region:

    The region shut down the roads in all directions for all types of vehicles.

