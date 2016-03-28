  • kz
    Roads remain closed in Aktobe and Kostanay regions

    18:08, 28 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs a number of roads remain closed in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (200-220 km) section of road in Aktobe region has been closed due to snowmelt. In addition, due to the deteriorating weather conditions (snow) vehicular traffic has been restricted on the section of road "Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk" (10-74 km).
    Snowstorm has shut down "Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubravy" highway for all types of vehicles in Kostanay region.

