ASTANA. KAZINFORM As the Kazakh MIA Emergencies Committee informs, blizzards and poor visibility led to closure of roads in Aktobe region.

Thus, on January 30, the region closed Aktobe-Orsk highway (19-135 km, from Aktobe city to Russian border) for public transport and trucks.

Khromtau-Nikeltau-Badamsha highway remains closed too (0-48 km, from Khromtau town to Badamsha village) for all types of vehicles.