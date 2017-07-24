Robbers in Aktobe put up armed resistance to police

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aktobe police have detained three jewelers robbers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"An armed gang of three men committed a robbery attack on a citizen of Kazakhstan and two Russian citizens engaged in jewelry. Dwelling through the second-story window in the apartment and threatening with a gun, masked bandits demanded to open the safe with money and valuables," the press service of the DIA reported.

The police arrived at the scene promptly. Robbers put up an armed resistance to law enforcement officers but were disarmed. No one was hurt in the incident.

All three detained are residents of Aktobe, previously repeatedly tried for robbery and manslaughter. According to the DIA, they are convicted of committing six more serious crimes, the damage for which amounts to tens of millions tenge.

