Robert De Niro studio in NY screens “550 years of the Kazakh Khanate”

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - On August 10, 2015 the first part of "550 Years of the Kazakh Khanate",documentary film consisting of 10 episodes and directed by Bakhyt Kairbekov,was shown by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the RK with the assistance of the Consulate General of the RK in "Tribeca Film", one of the most prestigious film studios of Robert De Niro.

The documentary was based on the book of the Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev "In the Stream of History". The screening was devoted to the celebration of 550 years since the foundation of the Kazakh Khanate. Kazinform refers to the website of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. The first part of the documentary was dedicated to the history of close relations between the Kypchak and Armenian cultures, which contributed to the spread of the common language. Each episode tells about a certain part of the Kazakh history - from the foundation of the Kazakh Khanate in 1465 to independent Kazakhstan. The documentary vividly and fully demonstrates the historical and geopolitical role of Kazakhstan in the world. The film depicts the results of scientific research of Kazakh scientists, who worked abroad, and international experts and historians. The documentary was screened in the English language. The presentation was attended by Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, Raushan Yesbulatova, Consular General of the RK, as well as their colleagues, accredited in New York. Besides foreign diplomats and guests, the event brought together representatives of the US film industry, including the Executive Director of "MuseFilms" Karl Katz, the Executive Director of "CinemaTropical" Carlos Gutiérrez, the Founder and President of "Seagull Films" Alla Verlotsky, the Vice-President on Public Relations of "Kino Lorber", famous film critic Eric Kohn, the Founder of the film publicity agency Sophie Gluck, as well as independent experts, scientists, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in the USA. The film had raised high interest among the American audience. The event's participants expressed hope to see the rest part of the documentary in New York.