Robert Downey Jr. pardoned for 20-year-old drug conviction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US actor Robert Downey Jr. has been granted an official pardon for a drug conviction that sent him to prison nearly 20 years ago.

California Governor Jerry Brown announced pardons for 91 people who had been out of custody for 10 years and proved they had turned their lives around.

The conviction will remain on his record but the actor twice-nominated for an Oscar will have his voting rights restored.

In 1996, police found cocaine, heroin and a pistol in his car when they stopped him for speeding.

Downey Jr., who is best known today for his role as 'Iron Man' in a series of Marvel films, was sent to prison in 1999 after violating his probation.

He had achieved early success in Hollywood after making his screen debut at the age of five, but went on to fall victim to drink and drugs, before spending time in rehab and rekindling his commercial success.

A proclamation from Mr. Brown's office says Downey Jr. has "lived an honest and upright life, exhibited good moral character, and conducted himself as a law-abiding citizen".

It went on to say he "has paid his debt to society and earned a full and unconditional pardon".

Mr. Brown has issued hundreds of pardons in each of his four terms in office, usually doing it around Christian holidays.

Most people pardoned along with Downey Jr. had been found guilty of nonviolent drug and property crimes.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com