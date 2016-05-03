Robert Garcia: Golovkin should fight Alvarez at 155

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prominent boxing trainer Robert Garcia says WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32 KOs) should agree to face Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez at a catch weight of 155 pounds, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Mexican will defend his title against British Amir Khan at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 7. The WBC allowed the fight on the condition of the winner facing Gennady Golovkin in late 2016.

"How come he won't go to 155 for Canelo? Canelo is not going to fight him [at 160]. He is going to get the title, but he's not fighting Canelo and making $10 million dollars. That's a lot of money. So if he's willing to do it for Mayweather, then why won't he do it for Canelo? He's going to make a lot of money [against Canelo], a lot of money," Garcia said in an interview with Boxingscene.com.