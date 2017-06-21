Robot to speak at 6th Innovation Forum in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 30, the 6th Innovation Forum will be held in Atakent Expo, Almaty. It will be dedicated to the Industry 4.0 concept, digital economy, innovative ecosystems and Smart City technologies, Kazinform reports.

During the forum it is planned to discuss with the world's leading experts the use of innovative technologies for the most pressing issues of the city.

The forum will exhibit start-up projects demonstrating domestic and foreign projects and promising innovative ideas.

At the event, the participants will be involved in presentations and discussions on the stated subject matters, cases on modernization and development of the clusters and technology parks, new strategies and successful practices in the economy using digital telecommunications and smart cities.

One of the forum speakers will be a robot. The organizers keep the topic of the unusual speaker's speech in secret.

By tradition, Bauyrzhan Baibek, Mayor of Almaty City, will give a welcome speech at the forum. The speaker list includes Bagdat Mussin, Chairman of the Legal Statistics and Special Accounts Committee of the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office, Mark Iwanowski, founder and CEO of Global Visions-Silicon Valley, and Irakli Kashibadze - CEO of Future Laboratory, Ex-Chairman of the Agency for Innovation and Technology of Georgia.

In addition, international experts from England, Israel, the USA and Denmark as well as heads of governmental bodies of Kazakhstan, representatives of the business community, NGOs, international organizations and start-up entrepreneurs will take part in the forum.

Registration and detailed information about the forum is available at www.innovationforum.kz.