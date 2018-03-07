Robots in Astana invite to exhibition
The state-of-the-art robots imitating human movements will dance for guests to a foot tapping music and Tesla coil will shoot lightning producing sounds and turning into melodies.
Kiki, a robot-girl, is the first Russian robot with an enlarged verbal and nonverbal communication features. The electronic promoter girl is smart too - her knowledge amounts to terrabytes. She speaks about 30 languages. As a true girl she likes compliments, hugs and to chat.
Wooden "Derevyaka" is a kind and charming robot. He resembles a house spirit "domovyenok", he plays barrel-organ, winks at guests, asks questions and tells fortune.
Aruzhan Mall, Ilyas Zhansugurov Str., 8/1
March 17 - April 22
From 10.00 to 21.00
website: corporationofrobots.com
Instagram: instagram.com/corporationofrobots/