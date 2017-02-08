Robots will take over 250k UK public sectors jobs by 2030, report

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A new report from a British think tank claims that by 2030 some 250,000 jobs in the public sector of the United Kingdom will be made obsolete by websites and chatbots. The vast majority of lost jobs will be administrative, including those within the UK nationalized health-care system, Sputniknews reported.

The jobs projected to be lost include 130,000 general government administrators, 90,000 National Health Service (NHS) administrators, and 24,000 receptionists in general-practitioner offices. That would put some 90 percent of the administrative staff of the British federal government out of work.

Reform, a think tank whose stated goal is to "produce research of outstanding quality on the core issues of the economy, health, education and law and order and on the right balance between government and individual," put out the report on Monday, February 6.

According to the report, the move to automation will save the British government an estimated 4 billion pounds ($4.98 billion) annually. It would also, if the information can be believed, increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses, as healthcare becomes increasingly automated, potentially making some doctors and nurses obsolete as well.

