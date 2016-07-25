ROC: Russia national team to leave for Rio Olympics on July 28

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's national team will leave for the Olympic Games in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro in the morning on July 28. The seeing-off ceremony will be held at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the press service of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the International Olympic Committee held a meeting of its executive board to discuss possible blanket ban of Russian athletes at the Rio Olympics. The IOC executive committee decided not to ban the Russian team. Individual decisions on Russian athletes have been referred to relevant international federations.

"The seeing-off ceremony will take place right at the Sheremetyevo airport in the morning on July 28," the press service said.

The team was initially scheduled to leave for Brazil on July 22 but the departure was postponed until the IOC decision.

The 31st summer Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from August 5 through 21, 2016.

Kazinform refers to TASS