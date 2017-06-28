Rock the Ballet to perform in Astana for the first time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, the world famous Rock the Ballet (USA) will perform for the first time at the International Ballet Festival Eurasian Dance Festival on the stage of the Astana Ballet Theater, Kazinform has learned from the theater's press service.

The founder of this troupe, Rasta Thomas, is one of the youngest choreographers in the world and is already being compared to Mikhail Baryshnikov. Not in vain: having won the gold medal of the prestigious ballet competition in the United States, 10 years ago, Thomas founded the Rock the Ballet, which performed in 50 countries around the world, and sold out everywhere. The Rock the Ballet show is dubbed the new language of dance, because it is a mix of classical ballet, acrobatics and hip hop.



In its dance style, the troupe combines classical ballet, jazz, rock ballet, break dance and hip hop. The troupe consists mainly of men. In a year, the troupe puts over 200 performances. In its history, it created dance shows using popular hits of Elton John, Queen, U2, songs of Frank Sinatra, James Brown, and even Lenny Kravitz.



The famous choreographer Rasta Thomas, looking into the future of modern ballet, decided that classic is boring. What if you make ballet a little bit different? Like mixing it with acrobatics or hip hop? And so there's this troupe that's called around the world as "Bad Boys of Dance".



"I just invented a new dance language and expanded the boundaries of the ballet," explains Rasta Thomas. "I want people to see: ballet can be different. Crazy, driving, rock-style music, an incendiary and rising an eager desire to dance with us".



The dancers are really daring - no point shoes, they are dancing barefoot. You don't have to wear classic costumes as well, girls wear mini, boys - in jeans.