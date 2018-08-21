Rodrigo Contreras comes to Astana Pro Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has signed a one-year agreement with a young Colombian rider Rodrigo Contreras, who will join the team from January 1st, 2019.

"This is a huge opportunity, which my life provides me. I step on a new way to reach new goals and dreams. First of all, I hope to be able to do my best to help Astana Team to reach new victories and triumphs. I am waiting from myself an improvement of my abilities day by day to become a strong athlete and real professional rider. For me it is a big honor to join this great Astana Pro Team, " said Rodrigo Contreras.

Rodrigo Conteras (24) is a young rider, who already showed some great abilities in the individual time trial races. Thus, recently he won a prologue and an ITT for 42 km at the Vuelta a Colombia. Also, during this season Conteras won an individual time trial at the Central American and Caribbean Sports Games and at the South American Games. On the national level Rodrigo won two races in the final general classification: Vuelta al Valle del Cauca and Vuelta al Tolima, the official website of the Astana Pro Team reads.

In 2017 he was twice second - at the Colombian National Championships and Pan American Games, both times in individual time trial.

"We know Rodrigo Contreras as a young rider with a big potential in time trial races. So far he showed some strong results on the continental level, and we expect he will develop his skills in the WorldTour as well, at least, in our team the rider will get all necessary conditions for his development step by step. I am optimistic on Conteras' arrival in Astana Pro Team," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.

Photo credit: ligadeportiva.com