Rodrigo Contreras to stay with Astana Pro Team for one more year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Astana Pro Team has signed a new one-year agreement with the 25-year-old Colombian rider Rodrigo Contreras, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«I am super happy with this big family named Astana Pro Team. I’ve got a great welcome immediately from the beginning and I am so glad to continue racing in Astana colors. I hope to continue giving my all for the team to help Astana in reaching the biggest goals. I really like this team: I like the group of riders we have here as well as all the management and the staff. I feel here like at home,» said Rodrigo Contreras.

Rodrigo Contreras has joined Astana Pro Team this season and already showed a good potential both as an attacking rider and strong helper for his teammates. In the beginning of the year Contreras finished twice in the Top-10 of the general classification at the Colombia 2.1 and Tour du Rwanda, where he won a very nice stage. At the Volta a Catalunya he was in serve of Miguel Angel Lopez on his way to the overall win. These days, Rodrigo Contreras is racing at the Tour de Pologne.

«We are happy with Rodrigo in his first season in our team. He is a strong, motivated and fully dedicated to cycling young rider. He is loyal and always ready to help his teammates. Contreras is still missing some experience, but after this first season we are looking forward to see his progress in the next year. I am sure he has everything to get some important results in his career,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, the general manager of Astana Pro Team