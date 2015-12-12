Roger Federer and Martina Hingis to team up at Rio 2016 Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roger Federer has said he will be teaming up with Martina Hingis for Switzerland in the mixed doubles at next year's Rio Olympics.

Federer wrote on Twitter on Friday that he is "really excited" about the pairing and posted a photo of the two tennis stars from what he said was 15 years ago.

Federer, 34, has won a record 17 grand slam singles titles. He also has two Olympic medals: a silver won in singles at London in 2012, when he lost to Andy Murray in the final, and gold in the men's doubles with Stan Wawrinka at Beijing in 2008.

Hingis, 35, has 20 major titles - five in singles, 11 in women's doubles, four in mixed doubles - and is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. She retired from singles but still competes in doubles, winning women's and mixed titles at the US Open in September.

