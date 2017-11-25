Rohingya refugees' return must meet international standards: UNHCR

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A framework that enables Rohingya refugees to return home and exercise this right in line with international standards will be welcomed, WAM cites the UN Refugee Agency.

''First and foremost, this means that return must be voluntary, and take place in safe and dignified conditions that pave the way for lasting solutions,'' said UNHCR spokesperson Adrian Edwards at Friday's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

''The UNHCR takes note of reports that the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have reached agreement on the return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

Some 622,000 people have fled Myanmar's northern Rakhine State since 25 August, triggered by a wave of violence underpinned by denial of citizenship and decades of deep discrimination,'' he stated.

''UNHCR has not yet seen the details of the agreement. Refugees have the right to return. At present, conditions in Myanmar's Rakhine State are not in place to enable safe and sustainable returns. Refugees are still fleeing, and many have suffered violence, rape, and deep psychological harm.

''It is critical that returns do not take place precipitously or prematurely, without the informed consent of refugees or the basic elements of lasting solutions in place. People must have the option of returning home, and not be confined to specific areas.

''UNHCR looks forward to seeing details of the agreement between the two countries, and stands ready to help both governments work towards a solution for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh that meets international refugee and human rights standards,'' he added.

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Adrian Edwards - to whom quoted text may be attributed - at yesterday's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.