RoK Embassy in Brazil participates in charity fair in Brazil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brazil has participated in the annual charitable fair held on the eve of Christmas and New Year's holidays under the auspices of the Club of spouses of heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Brazil.

The fair was opened by the Governor of the Federal District of Brasilia Rodrigo Rollemberg and his spouse, and MFA Secretary General M. Galvao's.

A concert program has been provided as part of the opening ceremony arranged by the administration of Brasilia and the national bank of Brazil.

Participation of Kazakhstan's Embassy in this charitable project has become a tradition. Kazakhstan's stand presented by the Embassy consisted of the elements of state symbolics, information materials about Kazakhstan and country's achievements for the last 25 years of Independence, information about "EXPO-2017", and also national goods and souvenirs. Particular interest of visitors was attracted by the dishes of the ethnic cuisine prepared by the spouses of the embassy officials employees.

The Brazilian TV company "Diplomacia e Negocios" made a special report about the Kazakhstan stand, and interviewed the spouses and children of the Kazakh diplomats.

The funds raised during the event will be given to the rehabilitation center for children with chronic diseases in Recife, the center for children having AIDS, the special center for disabled people and elderly people in Brasilia. The Embassy of Kazakhstan made a contribution to this humanitarian initiative.