RoK Embassy in Russia checks information about possible victims among Kazakhstanis in S Petersburg blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia verifies information if there are Kazakhstanis among those killed and injured in the blast which occurred in the Saint Petersburg metro, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The diplomats are presently checking any information whether there were Kazakhstani citizens among the victims of the blast and those injured. All required information is available at hotline +7 812 33 52 544, RoK Consulate General in Russia," a statement from the Embassy reads.



The staff of the Embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the people of Russia upon tragic consequences of the blast which resulted in numerous human deaths.



According to witnesses, at least 10 people were killed in the blast in Saint Petersburg metro.