RoK Investment Fund transfers assets of Beryllium Oxide Plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Potential investors are offered participation in the investment project of Beryllium Oxide Plant in East Kazakhstan region.

According to the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of December 30, 2015 "On several issues of privatization for 2016-2020", JSC Investment Fund of Kazakhstan is carrying out work on transfer of the assets, belonging to the fund, into competitive environment.

At present potential investors are offered participation in the investment project of Beryllium Oxide Plan in East Kazakhstan with expected production volume 25 tons of products of beryllium oxide.

Oxide-beryllium ceramics possesses a combination of unique properties: high heat conductivity, good electroinsulating capability, high mechanical durability, small specific weight, high working temperature and chemical inertness. The combination of these properties determined broad use of oxide-beryllium ceramics in products of the electronic industry and nuclear power engineering.

JSC Investment Fund of Kazakhstan is a state development institute and managing company in the field of restructuring and management of stressful assets. The fund is the affiliated organization JSC National Managing Holding Bayterek.