RoK National Bank: Inflation back to before-the-crisis level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflation in Kazakhstan has came back to before-the-crisis level, as informed by RoK National Bank Chairman Daniyar Akishev during the plenary session of the Mazhilis for budget 2017-2019 review.

According to Akishev, as of October 2016 inflation equaled 0.6%, whilst since the beginning of the year it had been 6.2% which are the figures of pre-recession period. "The National Bank thinks it is quite possible to achieve the target yearly inflation figure in three or four months", Akishev said. He reminded that the National Bank is now focused on stabilization of the inflation level within 8%. Daniyar Akishev also underlined that reduction of the annual inflation level to 8% will signify the end of the process of adaptation of domestic prices to the new parameters of exchange rate.