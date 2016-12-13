RoK, PRC companies sign fuel project agreement

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - An agreement on the principles of implementation of the fuel project has been signed between JSC NAC Kazatomprom, JSC Ulba Metallurgical Plant, CGNPC Uranium Resources Co.Ltd. and Ulba LLP.

As explained by UMP press service, the purpose of the agreement is to confirm and execute earlier signed commercial agreement on engineering and construction of the plant on production of the fuel assemblies and joint development of Kazakhstan uranium fields between JSC NAC Kazatomprom, JSC UMZ and Chinese companies CGNPC Co.Ltd., CGNPC-URC Co.Ltd., CGN Mining Co.Ltd.

The agreement defines the rights and commitments of the parties in purchase and delivery of fuel assembly, production and sale of fuel tablets, purchase of services of processing and enrichment and others.

The technology of AREVA company, a world leader in production of fuel assembly, has been chosen as basic production technology of fuel assemblies.

At UMP a modern and totally automated production plant with capacity of 200 tons of nuclear fuel per year will be built. The project will allow to create 129 additional jobs.

The plant will be launched in 2020. The investments amount to more than KZT 48 billion.